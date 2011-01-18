The Center for Plant Molecular Biology ZMBP in Tübingen/Germany invites biologists or biochemists to apply for a PhD student position jointly supervised by renowned Distinguished Guest Professor Jeffrey Dangl (University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill). This position (E13 TV-L / 50%) is now available for three years. The major topic of the work will be the molecular, mechanistic and physiological analysis of receptor kinases implicated in plant immunity to microbial infection. Particular emphasis will be put on those receptors that are target of interference by microbial effectors. For more information on our labs please visit:

http://www.mnf.uni-tuebingen.de/fachbereiche/zentren/zmbp/plant-biochemistry.html or http://www.bio.unc.edu/faculty/dangl/. For more information on the project please contact us via email: birgit.kemmerling@zmbp.uni-tuebingen.de.

We offer an innovative and scientifically stimulating environment, a well-equipped lab as well as an international and cooperative research team. The highly motivated candidate must hold an excellent degree in biology or biochemistry, should be fluent in English and should have some experience in protein biochemistry and/or molecular biology. Please send as soon as possible a cover letter, a CV and names of two references preferably by email to:

birgit.kemmerling@zmbp.uni-tuebingen.de

