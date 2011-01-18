The Deep Sequencing Group at the Biotechnology Center of the TU
Dresden searches a highly motivated
PhD candidate
with interest in cancer genetics and technology development. The EU
funded project is focussing on the development of methods for the
transcriptome analysis of few down to single cells using next
generation sequencing technology.
Research work will involve the development of preparative techniques
to isolate and amplify minute amounts of RNA coming from tumor tissue.
For analysis the classical molecular biology methods and next gen
sequencing will be used. The project also comprises the analysis of
next gen data using open source bioinformatics tools. Therefore
experience in molecular biology and bioinformatics is an advantage.
The project is being carried out in close collaboration with the
Charité Clinics Berlin and with in the EU wide consortium of academic
and industrial institutions. We are looking for a motivated Ph.D.
applicant who is curious and open for new challenges.
If you are interested, please send your applications containing your
curriculum vitae, University certificates and a cover letter
summarizing relevant work experience and motivation to
andreas.dahl@biotec.tu-dresden.de.
(For information please phone +49 351 463 40 318)
