The Deep Sequencing Group at the Biotechnology Center of the TU

Dresden searches a highly motivated

PhD candidate

with interest in cancer genetics and technology development. The EU

funded project is focussing on the development of methods for the

transcriptome analysis of few down to single cells using next

generation sequencing technology.

Research work will involve the development of preparative techniques

to isolate and amplify minute amounts of RNA coming from tumor tissue.

For analysis the classical molecular biology methods and next gen

sequencing will be used. The project also comprises the analysis of

next gen data using open source bioinformatics tools. Therefore

experience in molecular biology and bioinformatics is an advantage.

The project is being carried out in close collaboration with the

Charité Clinics Berlin and with in the EU wide consortium of academic

and industrial institutions. We are looking for a motivated Ph.D.

applicant who is curious and open for new challenges.

If you are interested, please send your applications containing your

curriculum vitae, University certificates and a cover letter

summarizing relevant work experience and motivation to

andreas.dahl@biotec.tu-dresden.de.

(For information please phone +49 351 463 40 318)

