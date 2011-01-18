In the department of Isotope Biogeochemistry at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research – UFZ we offer a position as

PhD Student in the field of anaerobic biochemistry / microbiology (code-digit 09/2011)

to commence at the earliest date. The appointment is for 3 years, working place is the Helmholtz Centre in Leipzig, Germany.

The project investigates the biochemistry of anaerobic respiration in bacteria of the genus Dehalococcoides. These bacteria are widely distributed in nature and are able to transform highly toxic, halogenated compounds by using them as electron acceptors in an anaerobic respiration. The goals of our research is to understand electron transport pathways leading to energy conservation in these bacteria and to identify the involved proteins. Preliminary results coming from microbiological, biochemical and genomic studies suggest a novel process. We anticipate to contribute with our research to the further development of bioremediation efforts and to identify biotechnological applications.

The project is embedded into a newly established DFG research unit (“DFG Forschergruppe FOR1530”) on Anaerobic Biological Dehalogenation in which several projects within the region Leipzig/Halle/Jena are coordinated. The methodology encompasses different approaches and there will be space for own ideas and developments.

Our department offers an inspiring working atmosphere, modern facilities with state of the art equipment and is embedded in a vivid and highly international research environment. Within the research unit multiple intra- and interdisciplinary co-operations are planed. The PhD student will participate in the UFZ Graduate School HIGRADE (www.ufz.de/index.php?en=11429) offering a wide range of additional opportunities.

The successful candidate is expected to hold a degree (Diploma/Master) in Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Molecular Biology, or similar with sound knowledge in biochemistry, microbiology, and genetics. First experience with genome work is helpful. Applicants need good oral and written communication skills in English. The successful candidate should have strong motivation, flexibility, detail-orientation and willingness to work in cooperation.

Please inquire for a more detailed information package at Dr. Lorenz Adrian, +49 (0)341 235 1435,

e-mail: lorenz.adrian@ufz.de, web: http://www.ufz.de/index.php?de=17547

Salary will be according to the appropriate civil service level 13 (65%) (TVöD)

Women are explicitly encouraged to apply to increase their share in science and research. Physically handicapped persons will be favored if equally qualified

Please send your application under code 09/2011 by email to application@ufz.de or to the Personnel department of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, PO Box 500136, 04318 Leipzig, Germany.

Review of the applications will start February 15th and will continue until the position is filled.

