The Department of Plant Systems Biology at the Technische Universität

München (TUM) invites applications by highly motivated candidates for a

PhD position (TV-L E13/2) in plant cell biology/biochemistry.

Topic: Role of deubiquitination in plant vacuole formation.

We are looking for a highly motivated and hard working candidate with

outstanding research potential. A good understanding in molecular

biology is essential. Our group is interested in the regulation of cellular

events by ubiquitination with a special focus of deubiquitinating

enzymes in the model plant Arabidopsis.

We now want to study the

molecular mechanisms by which deubiquitination is contributing to

vacuole formation. Our research involves biochemical, molecular and

cell biological methods.

The candidate should hold a diploma or masters degree in biology or

biochemistry and have experience in molecular biology/biochemistry.

The position is available from February 2011. Our working languages

are English and German.

Our department at the Technische Universität München is located on the

Weihenstephan-campus and provides state-of-the-art facilities for

research in biochemistry, proteomics and microscopy.

Please send your application in English or German (cover letter describing

your research interests, CV, transcripts and contacts of two references)

to:

Erika Isono, Ph.D. (erika.isono@wzw.tum.de),

Department of Plant Systems Biology,

TUM, Emil-Ramann-Str.4, Freising.

Web: http://www.wzw.tum.de/sysbiol/

Advertisements