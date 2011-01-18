The Department of Molecular Signal Processing at the Leibniz-Institute of Plant Biochemistry (IPB) invites applications by highly motivated candidates of any nationality to fill the positions

Post-doctoral Scientist

Ph.D. Student

The Leibniz Association, an umbrella organization of 87 institutions, has recently funded the establishment of an interdisciplinary Rhizosphere Biology Consortium, a research network of regional Leibniz, Helmholtz and university laboratories. Exploring the genetic basis of chemical communication venues in the rhizosphere is a major thrust of the consortium. The two successful applicants will investigate the architecture of metabolic and developmental root responses to altered nutrient supply (P, Fe, S) by profiling metabolites and polypeptides in root exudates of various Arabidopsis accessions and mutants coupled with the identification of major genetic loci that regulate nutrient bioavailability in the rhizosphere.

Post-doctoral candidates should hold a Ph.D. degree in biochemistry or biology with research experience in Arabidopsis metabolite analysis and molecular genetics. Ph.D. candidates should hold a university degree (diploma/master) in the biological sciences. Both positions are limited for 3 years and are available from 04/2011.

The IPB is an international research institute located on the weinberg-campus of the Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg and provides state-of-the-art facilities for research in natural products chemistry/metabolomics, plant biochemistry/proteomics, and cell biology/imaging. Please send your application (cover letter addressing your research interests, CV, transcripts, and names/contacts of two references) to

Leibniz-Institut für Pflanzenbiochemie (IPB)

Stiftung des öffentlichen Rechts

AG Personalangelegenheiten

Frau K. Balkenhohl

Weinberg 3

D-06120 Halle, Germany

bewerbungen@ipb-halle.de

