The ‘DNA replication and genome integrity’ research group invites applications for a

PhD student position

The PhD project will focus on the regulatory kinase network that controls DNA replication. Eukaryotic cells with large genomes require this kind of regulation in order to ensure that their DNA is duplicated fast, accurately, to completion, once per cell cycle and coordinated with other cellular processes that are essential for inheritance of genetic and epigenetic information. Failure of this regulatory network leads to genomic instability – the cause of cancer. The group uses the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae as a eukaryotic model system, which offers the advantage of using elegant genetic tools in combination with quantitative biochemical methods and modern genomic and proteomic approaches.



A successful candidate will have a master or equivalent degree in cell biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, biophysics or related subjects and will have a strong interest in understanding basic cell biological questions at a mechanistic level. The initial appointment will be for three years with the possibility of an extension.

The ‘DNA replication and genome integrity’ lab is an Otto Hahn Junior Research Group at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry in Martinsried near Munich – one of the world leading research institutes within the fields of biochemistry, cell- and structural biology. For further information on our research refer to our webpage: www.biochem.mpg.de/pfander or contact Boris Pfander.

Please send your application including CV and contact details of referees directly to Boris Pfander (bpfander@biochem.mpg.de).

Von:

Boris Pfander

bpfander@biochem.mpg.de

Max Planck Institut für Biochemie

Martinsried bei München

